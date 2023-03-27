The widow of Christian Atsu has honoured the memory of the late player in a social media post

The author and dancer shared a photo of the late 31-year-old alongside one of her sons playing a board game

The beautiful moment which was captured in the shot shows how loving the father of three was and how he valued his family

Marie Claire Rupio, the widow of Christian Atsu, has once again proven that she missed her late partner after she shared a photo of him with one of their sons having a fun time.

The young German lady who married Christian Atsu for over a decade eulogized his late husband by sharing a lovely family time photo where the former Newcastle star was playing a board game with one of their kids.

Widow of the late Atsu shares an emotional picture of the late player

The photo, which appeared to be taken in their home, showed the former Black Star winger and his kid wearing Halloween eye masks and looking focused as they played.

Marie Claire Rupio posted the emotional black and white photo on her Instagram stories on Monday morning, March 27.

It is not a secret that the late Christian Atsu cherished and adored his family, as he regularly shared such beautiful family moments with his wife and the kids.

Wife shares photos of Atsu's winning a first trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Marie-Claire Rupio shared a photo of her son, Joshua Atsupie, with an award similar in design to the FIFA World Cup.

Joshua Atsupie and his team took home the trophy. His mother was so happy that she took to her Instagram stories to share the memorable moment.

Marie-Claire hinted that Joshua would make his late father proud. She captioned the post saying, "Will make his dad proud."

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of the late Christian Atsu praising his wife, Claire Rupio, has got many people emotional.

Christian Atsu, speaking on the awards he won in his career, praised his German partner saying she was the best award he has ever won.

Asked why he rates her wife as his best award, Atsu responded that he met her in Portugal and that she has given him a beautiful family.

“I found my partner in Portugal and now I have a beautiful family with her so it's like I have won her. We have been together for 9 years to ten now and we are still together, I just love her. That is it,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh