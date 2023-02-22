Fans from the late Christian Atsu's former club, Newcastle United, have created a GoFundMe to support his school project

The fundraising idea has been welcomed with open arms by many fans around the world as they have garnered over GH₵70k in two days

YEN.com.gh has compiled details of the GoFundMe account and how interested persons can donate

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Newcastle United fans have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support Christian Atsu's dream of building a school for underprivileged children in the Senya Beraku community.

Newcastle fans raise funds for a school project in Ghana in honour of Christian Atsu. Photo Source: Getty Images and GoFundMe

Source: Getty Images

How much money has been raised

The page, created on February 20, 2023, has had several people worldwide donate to this course.

At the time when this article was being written, it had garnered £4,870, which is approximately GH₵75,499.89 per the current exchange rate on Google.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the GoFundMe page, the fundraising project is fully supported by Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio.

How to donate

More details of the project can be found on the official website of Christian Atsu's charity organisation, Arms Around the Child.

To donate to the course, one can use the GoFundMe link here.

Darren Bent calls on people to donate

Meanwhile, former England striker Darren Bent has called on people to donate, so Christian Atsu's dream of providing quality education to children in the Senya Beraku community would be a reality.

Darren Bent, touched by the course, urged everyone to get involved however they could.

After he shared the GoFundMe link on his verified Twitter page, former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan commended him for spreading the word.

Lydia Forson looks moody and almost in tears as she visit's Christian Atsu's family

YEN.com.gh, in a related story, reported that actress Lydia Forson visited the family of Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

Videos show how sad she was as she tried to hold back her tears when she saw Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, crying heavily in her seat.

The video has got many people in a sad mood as they sympathise with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh