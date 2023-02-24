A compilation Video of late Christian Atsu beating premier league opponents with his speed and silky skills has gone viral

The video showed the Ghanaian superstar taking on some of the most prominent premier league players and dribbling them with ease

The video got many Ghanaians emotional as they expressed how troubledmost prominent they were about the footballer's demise

A beautiful but heart-wrenching compilation video of the late Christian Atsu has gone viral, showing the Ghanaian footballer beating some of the biggest English Premier League players with his incredible skills and lightning-fast speed.

Atsu tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 2023, leaving fans and fellow players stunned and devastated.

The emotional video, widely shared on social media, showcased Atsu's incredible talent and skill on the field as he effortlessly took on some of the biggest names in football. The video has touched the hearts of many, with fans and fellow players paying tribute to the late footballer and his legacy.

Atsu was known for his incredible speed and agility, making him a formidable opponent on the field. He played for several Premier League teams, including Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle United, and was widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation.

The compilation video, which a group of Atsu's fans put together, has received an outpouring of support and praise from the football community. Many have expressed their sadness at Atsu's passing, while others have paid tribute to his incredible talent and his impact on the sport.

Viral Christian Atsu Compilation Saddens Many

user28221183327041 wrote:

Ghana has lost a football legend

T E R Y reacted:

Rest In Peace Legend

owusupunisher commented:

Rip to our lovely brother

Old Video Of Late Christian Atsu Singing And Dancing To Jama Tunes At Black Stars Camp

In a similar story, an old video of the late Christian Atsu singing and dancing to Jama tunes with Mubarak Wakaso, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, and other teammates has gone viral.

The video had Ghanaians reminiscing about the good old days as they mourned the late Ghanaian star.

Netizens pointed out how affable Atsu was and how he lightened the mood in the Black Stars camp with his personality.

