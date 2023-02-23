An old video of late Christian Atsu singing and dancing to Jama tunes with Mubarak Wakaso, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, and other teammates has gone viral

The video had Ghanaians reminiscing about the good old days as they mourned the late Ghanaian star

Netizens pointed out how affable Atsu was and how he lightened the mood in the Black Stars camp with his personality

A heartwarming video of late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, has resurfaced online and has left many feeling nostalgic.

Christian Atsu Singing And Dancing To Jama Tunes At Black Stars Camp Photo Source: Christian Atsu (Facebook), user8204482752480 (TikTok)

The footage showed Atsu singing and dancing to Jama tunes alongside his close friend Mubarak Wakaso, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan and other teammates at the Black Stars camp in 2014.

The video has become a source of both grief and joy for many Ghanaians as they expressed how much they missed Atsu and the old Black Stars squad.

Atsu was reported dead on Saturday, February 18 2023, after falling victim to an earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. The news has left many feeling devastated.

Ghanaians on social media have shared their love for the throwback video of Atsu and his mates. Many folks said it brought back fond memories of the old Black Stars squad. They expressed their sadness at the loss of Atsu and how much they missed him and his teammates.

Christian Atsu's Throwback Leaves Many Nostalgic

user4707298864266 commented:

one thing i like about Atsu he always feels happy when it comes God matter and he involves in everything

Asabea_goddina reacted:

Awww Atsu if possible come back oh God why do good people go soo early

Real_Jacob said:

The powerful team those days .But I cry But am still crying after seeing Christian Atsu

Old Video Christian Atsu Dancing And Performing With Shatta Wale

In a similar story, an old video of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu performing with Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has popped up.

In the video, Atsu could be seen dancing joyously as Shatta energetically performed his hit single, Dancehall King.

The video has sparked emotions of grief and sorrow as folks reminisce about the days Atsu was among the living.

