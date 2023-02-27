Yaw Dabo, in a behind-the-scenes video that popped up on social media, was spotted on a movie set with John Dumelo and Ras Nene

The video sparked interesting reactions, with many folks saying they would not watch the movie because of some comments Dabo made earlier

In a previous interview, Dabo said folks who spend an hour watching movies are lazy, and it seems lots of Ghanaians have not gotten over the statement

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has been spotted in a behind-the-scenes video shooting a movie with an impressive cast that includes popular actors Ras Nene and John Dumelo.

Yaw Dabo Shoots Movie With Ras Nene And John Dumelo Photo Source: Samuel Dabo

Source: Facebook

The video, which surfaced online recently, has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many people expressing their excitement about the upcoming film.

However, Yaw Dabo's previous comments about movie watchers have caused some fans to express their disapproval of his involvement in the movie.

In an interview with Saddick Adams, Yaw Dabo referred to people who spend an hour watching movies as "lazy," a statement that did not sit well with many movie enthusiasts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some folks dropped hilarious and sarcastic comments saying they hoped the movie was not up to an hour as they did not want to be seen as lazy. Dabo has since apologized for the statement, but it seems many folks are not ready to forgive him.

Ghanaians React As Yaw Dabo Shoots Movie

Solomon Saah163 said:

aboa you think we are still there we are no more there we are going to work no more watching movies dabo you will watch it your self toa bi

Nhyira also wrote:

Pls I hope the movie is just 2mins or at most 59mins if the movie is 59.99secs sef I no go watch lol

Paiden commented:

It better be 59mins cause we don’t play with our time, we are not some LAZY bunch!.

Yvonne Nelson Reacts To Yaw Dabo's Claims That Lazy People Watch Movies For More Than 1 Hour

In another story, Yvonne Nelson has opened up about the ongoing brouhaha surrounding Yaw Dabo after he said that people who spend more than an hour watching movies are lazy.

According to Yvonne Nelson, he was not thinking straight when he responded to the question during an interview.

Her comments have got many Ghanaians talking as they side with her and urge Yaw Dabo to remain calm during interviews.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh