The handsome son of actress Vivian Jill has taken social media by storm in his birthday photos wearing kente

The birthday boy, Alfie, looked calm and handsome in his photos and was accompanied by his friends, who were dressed to mark his celebration

Photos of celebrities at the birthday party have also sparked reactions online on how much Alfie is loved

The son of actress Vivian Jill has taken social media by storm after beautiful photos of him in kente dropped online. He wore his kente with gold-plated pieces of jewellery, and a black crown.

Before arriving at his 6th birthday party, he was accompanied by his friends who walked beside him and held umbrellas for him to give him the 'big boy treatment'..

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son Alfie has stunned her fans with his beautiful birthday photos Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence

A few celebrities and friends of his mother, Vivian Jill, were present to celebrate with Alfie. They were seen taking pictures and having lots of fun, and Alfie remained calm and relaxed as he had been in most of his videos and photos.

His mother captioned her post about Alfie ' I prayed, and he answered and gave me more than I asked for #GRATEFULHEART# Thank you all for the ❤@iam_king_alfie'.

She was grateful for having her son, who she refers to as a gift that is more than what she asked from God.

See Vivian Jill Lawrence's post about her son below:

Netizens reacted to the post about Vivian Jill's handsome son Alfie

3891leticia commented:

King already,awwwwww am happy coleege is happy now

vickypartey2 commented:

Angels give birth to angels

vegees_04 commented:

Abofra yi ho twa

