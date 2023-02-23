L Janam Joachim Satekla, the second child of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, marked his birthday with beautiful pictures

The pictures were captured in different themed setups from candy house to bedroom, among others

More birthday wishes and blessings are pouring in for the 4-year-old, as many drool over his pictures

L Janam Joachim Satekla, the second child and only son of dancehall artsite Stonebwoy and dentist Dr Louisa Satekla, turned four years old on February 23, 2023.

Stonebwoy's son Janam celebrates his 4th birthday in pictures. Photo Source: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

He had different themes for his birthday photoshoot to mark his special day.

One of them was a candy house set up with fake candies on a stick as Jaja, as he is affectionately called, made funny faces.

In another set of photos, he was in a bedroom setup as he leaned and sat comfortably on a giant teddy bear.

Janam truly enjoyed capturing these unforgettable moments as he beamed with smiles in the Captain America pictures.

Below are adorable pictures of Jamam.

Writing a touching message to her dear son, she wrote,

"Happy Birthday, my darling Janam. My big 4-year-old man . I love you so much. On this day, as you celebrate this milestone, I pray for long life filled with great health and fulfillment of all of your heart's desires. God bless you abundantly, Janam ❤️"

Birthday wishes pour in for Janam

More birthday wishes are pouring in from Ghanaian celebrities and fans of Stonebwoy for little Janam as he turned four years old.

chichi.yakubu:

Happy birthday handsome, I pray you to grow in grace and stature. God shield and protect you all the days of your life. We love you from the internet side of things ❤️

viviesdance_factory said:

Happy birthday Janam!!! Grow in wisdom and stature, and may you gain favour before God and men. You will do greater things in your generation than the great ones are doing today. You cannot fail, dear, because you have a whole community rooting for you.❤️

kidshairbyri commented:

Huhh, four already??? Happy Birthday

ghlovelace said:

Happy birthday Jaja more life ❤️☀️

