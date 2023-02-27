Popular internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, has caused a stir online after he shared a video of him on a camel ride in Dubai on his Instagram page

The video showed how excited yet scared he was while on the ride as he had a friend sit behind him to accompany him on the ride

The video has got many people laughing as others try to find the correlation between his caption and the video

Ghanaian diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle has turned heads on social media after sharing a video of his trip to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram page, he was spotted seated on the back of a camel with one of his friends seated behind him to offer him some form of support.

With both of them dressed in all-white, Shatta Bandle looked frightened when it was time for him to get off the camel.

He wrote a motivational quote as the caption, which caused a lot of stir online as many tried to find the correlation between the caption and the video. He wrote,

FOCUS ON YOUR CAREER LOVE IS A SCAM.

Watch the video of Shatta Bandle going on a camel ride in the desert in Dubai.

Reactions from Ghanaians

iamdjseank stated:

best thing seeing today

head____lock said:

If he falls lasan hospital straight

godstar_23 commented:

Who dey help am Post for IG self na motivational speaker

odame_gram said:

Echeck like he dey 45 floor

boluuuu_tiwi remarked:

Does it go with what you posted?

godstar_23 said:

Weldon oo the IG manager, you dey try with your quotes

kwadwo_walker commented:

Chairman for the back make loose p3, asem aba Enjoy life mate

kelvin_of_abuja remarked:

I think say na EGG Dey from on top na camel oh

iam_victor_od said:

I wan ged down but Wetin consyn this caption with your post?

