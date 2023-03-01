Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah together, with Keche made Bola Ray's day as they stormed his office to put a smile on his face with their incredible dance moves

In the video, Serwaa Amihere, in her tight fitting yellow dress stole the show as she removed her heels and gave fire dance moves

The video forms part of celebrations to mark Bola Ray's birthday as he turned 46 years old

A video of Ghanaian media personalities Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Ghanaian musician Keche dancing inside Bola Ray's office has surfaced online.

The video comes at the back of CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, marking his 46th birthday on March 1, 2023.

As part of the celebrations, his employees Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere and Keche stormed his office as they displayed incredible dance moves.

Bola Ray beamed with a smile as they made him laugh with their energetic and beautiful dance steps.

However, in the video that has since gone viral, Serwaa Amihere stole the show as she removed her heels and continued dancing.

Watch the video of Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah and Keche displaying incredible dance moves for Bola Ray on his 46th birthday.

Bola Ray marks his 46th birthday with an inspirational video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that as part of celebrations to mark Bola Ray's 46th birthday, he shared an inspirational video.

The video showed the achievements he has attained in the past year. In the video, he shared moments with business moguls, friends, business partners and family members.

Akrobeto speaks English with Bola Ray

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Kumawood actor and media personality Akrobeto had a hilarious encounter with EIB CEO Nathan Adisi, well known as Bola Ray.

Akrobeto met Bola Ray at a location that looked like an office setting, where they decided to have a brief conversation.

The actor's funny reaction to Bola Ray's grammar sparked laughter among a section of social media users who watched the video.

