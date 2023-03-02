Actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown has donated the old shoes of her daughter Maxin to kids and dropped a video online

McBrown did not show the faces of these kids but showed only their feet in the viral TikTok video

She was praised for such a kind gesture and for respecting the privacy of the kids by not showing their faces online

Ghanaian actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown has donated baby diapers and the old shoes of her daughter Maxin to children in her neighbourhood.

In the trending video, Nana Ama held a box containing old shoes that belonged to her daughter.

She spread the shoes on the floor and asked them to select any of their choices, provided they fit their feet.

Nana Ama McBrown has donated her daughter's shoes to children and gotten praised for it Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

She even went ahead to help the kids to wear the shoes and choose those that fit their feet perfectly.

Netizens have reacted to the kindness of the actress, especially for not showing the faces of the children she donated to.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown distributing Maxin's shoes below:

Netizens react to video of McBrown donating daughter Maxin's shoes to other kids

Gaga commented:

Much respect for not showing they’re faces

user1787105723370 commented:

She didn’t show there face and that is really nice

user2885871391523 commented:

God blessed you more sis

Trudy ❤️ commented:

God bless u mummy may u never luck in Jesus name

Tricia Hypsy commented:

That’s maturity ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh