Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Plays Football In Her Backyard On Hot Sunday, Video Wows Many Fans
- Celebrated Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has gotten the internet buzzing once again with her football skills
- Dressed in a blue jumpsuit, she was captured playing football with another gorgeous young lady on the compound of their house
- The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many admire her football skills coupled with her dance moves
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has melted the hearts of many netizens with her admirable football skills and dance moves.
During the hot hours of Sunday, January 14, 2023, the Empress shared a video playing football on the green grass section of the compound of her residence.
She was spotted with a young lady as they passed the ball to each other. They later made a dance video dancing to one trending song on TikTok.
Many staunch followers of the Empress know her love for the football game with others knowing how exceptional her ball possesion skills are.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Mrs McBrown Mensah was spotted rocking a blue jumpsuit shorts, which she paired with a pair of slippers which are referred to as chalewote in Ghana.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as netizens admire Nana Ama McBrown's football skills
AYA commented:
I ve watched this video more twice
nana osei 54 remarked:
Empress always looking young
abronoma stated:
Ah sister, na saa na yɛbɔ ball
ElizaNanaAmaObeng remarked:
I don’t know the number of times I watched this cuz it’s so beautiful
Empress Elias Halal stated:
Empress indeed you get all talent
Meanwhile, many netizens continue to gush over Nana Ama McBrown's football skills as they shower her with lovely compliments.
Curvy teachers: Pretty lady in tight dress shows off her hourglass figure in video, netizens say they'll never miss class
Celebrity Kids: Nana Ama McBrown's Beautiful Daughter Baby Maxin Models In Gorgeous Dresses
In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown will among many things grow up to become a style icon like her celebrity mother.
Maxim Mawusi Mensah popularly called Baby Maxim is the brand ambassador of a top clothing brand at the age of three.
Baby Maxim channels her mother's iconic hairstyle as she slays in a pink-themed outfit while driving her toy chariot. She accessorized beautifully while smiling at the cameras.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh