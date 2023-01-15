Celebrated Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has gotten the internet buzzing once again with her football skills

Dressed in a blue jumpsuit, she was captured playing football with another gorgeous young lady on the compound of their house

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many admire her football skills coupled with her dance moves

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has melted the hearts of many netizens with her admirable football skills and dance moves.

During the hot hours of Sunday, January 14, 2023, the Empress shared a video playing football on the green grass section of the compound of her residence.

She was spotted with a young lady as they passed the ball to each other. They later made a dance video dancing to one trending song on TikTok.

Many staunch followers of the Empress know her love for the football game with others knowing how exceptional her ball possesion skills are.

Mrs McBrown Mensah was spotted rocking a blue jumpsuit shorts, which she paired with a pair of slippers which are referred to as chalewote in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as netizens admire Nana Ama McBrown's football skills

AYA commented:

I ve watched this video more twice

nana osei 54 remarked:

Empress always looking young

abronoma stated:

Ah sister, na saa na yɛbɔ ball

ElizaNanaAmaObeng remarked:

I don’t know the number of times I watched this cuz it’s so beautiful

Empress Elias Halal stated:

Empress indeed you get all talent

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to gush over Nana Ama McBrown's football skills as they shower her with lovely compliments.

