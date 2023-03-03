A form one student of Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School has melted hearts with her reaction as she prepared for school

In a video of TikTok, the young girl looked calm and quiet even on arriving at school

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated her on her admission to one of the best schools in the country

A young Ghanaian lady left people in awe after she shared a video of her pretty young sister on her first day at school.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @sam_uella captured the moment her sister who had been admitted at the Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School, was preparing to hit the road to school.

Archbishop Porter Girls student bids farewell to her family as she heads for school Photo credit:@sam_uella/TikTok

Wearing her beautiful yellow check dress, the young girl on her way to school showed no excitement as she looked calm and composed.

Even on arrival and after having gone through registration, efforts by her sister to get her to smile proved futile as she remained quiet and kept a straight face.

One striking moment in the video was when an older woman, obviously her relative, hugged her and whispered words into her ear.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Porters first year student

Netizens who responded to the footage congratulated her on admission to Archbishop Porter Girls' whereas others urged her to learn hard.

The video, which was captioned “I miss her already”, had raked in 1000 likes when writing the report.

She is Cerwaa:

I’m an outgone yellow2022

cee_063:

Ei Bowee was your school daughter nice nice

stargal360:

All the best I'm a proud Red check

Blacklin:

My school Proud APPSAN

1MrHenry:

Why are you guys going to the same school

