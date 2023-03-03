Archbishop Porter Girls: Young Lady's Reaction As Cute Sister Goes To School Leaves Many In Awe
- A form one student of Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School has melted hearts with her reaction as she prepared for school
- In a video of TikTok, the young girl looked calm and quiet even on arriving at school
- Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated her on her admission to one of the best schools in the country
A young Ghanaian lady left people in awe after she shared a video of her pretty young sister on her first day at school.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @sam_uella captured the moment her sister who had been admitted at the Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School, was preparing to hit the road to school.
Wearing her beautiful yellow check dress, the young girl on her way to school showed no excitement as she looked calm and composed.
BECE 2022: Cute form 1 girl dancing joyfully as she heads for SHS impresses many: “Your seniors await you”
Even on arrival and after having gone through registration, efforts by her sister to get her to smile proved futile as she remained quiet and kept a straight face.
One striking moment in the video was when an older woman, obviously her relative, hugged her and whispered words into her ear.
Ghanaians react to the video of the Porters first year student
Netizens who responded to the footage congratulated her on admission to Archbishop Porter Girls' whereas others urged her to learn hard.
The video, which was captioned “I miss her already”, had raked in 1000 likes when writing the report.
She is Cerwaa:
I’m an outgone yellow2022
cee_063:
Ei Bowee was your school daughter nice nice
stargal360:
All the best I'm a proud Red check
Blacklin:
My school Proud APPSAN
1MrHenry:
Why are you guys going to the same school
Source: YEN.com.gh