Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has responded to Efia Odo's claim that he has never had a romantic relationship with them

Efia Odo noted that nothing happened between them, and to prevent this from happening, she will not go out with friends and post ever again

Shatta Wale's response has got fans reacting and suggesting that the duo probably had something going on

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on famous blogger Ameyaw Debrah's blog, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale posted his reaction to an interview by Efia Odo on his Twitter page.

Efia Odo was asked some questions during an interview and she noted that nothing had gone on between her and Shatta Wale.

Efia Odo said that Shatta Wale was just a friend who she spent time with, and that was all.

She posted several videos of them together, cuddling and having a lot of 'bestie time' together during their time together.

She added that after posting photos and videos of herself and Shatta Wale online, social media users bullied her for it.

"Everything I did with Shatta Wale came back to haunt me," she said in the interview.

Shortly after her statement on the rumoured love affair, Shatta Wale reacted to the news on Twitter. He said that Efia Odo should stop spoiling his market.

He mentioned that only 'New Jersey' knew the truth about them. Shatta's comment made fans assume that something might happen between the two in New Jersey.

He added that Efia Odo talks too much and should not push him to start the year with their secrets.

Watch Efia Odo's interview below:

