Dope Nation has released their highly anticipated song Check My Zingo, which features rap sensation Sarkodie

In the song, the rapper dropped some lines that social media users claimed were subliminal shots at actress Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson have had a history of bad blood after Yvonne Nelson named dropped Sarkodie in her memoir

Music duo Dope Nation has officially dropped their much-awaited track, Check My Zingo, featuring the renowned rap sensation Sarkodie. The song's release has caused a buzz across social media and among music lovers.

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson Photo Source: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

What has captured the attention of many, however, are the lines delivered by Sarkodie in his verse, which some social media users are interpreting as subtle jabs aimed at popular actress Yvonne Nelson. The speculation has ignited conversations and debates on various online platforms.

The history of Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's strained relationship dates back to when Yvonne Nelson mentioned Sarkodie in her memoir, revealing that they had an amorous relationship years ago, an act that did not go unnoticed by the rap artiste. Sarkodie responded with the contentious track Try Me, leading to heightened tensions between the two.

In Check My Zingo, Sarkodie's lyrical prowess was again displayed as he delivered lines that raised eyebrows. One particular line has caught the attention of listeners:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If she does not like what I said, maybe it's time for her to pack and leave Ghana."

Many listeners have drawn connections between this line and Yvonne Nelson, speculating that she might be the subject of this pointed message.

Sarkodie's verse causes stir

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

Eric_heckford1 said:

@sarkodiecant tell me that line is not for………let me just use “madam” saaa #CheckMyZingo

starboyorlando_ commented:

Sarkodie dey do to Yvonne Nelson what Strongman did to Medikal, you go collect punch in every single song

the_marcoli_boy reacted:

Sarkodie too DopeNation feature you, you still go talk Yvonne Nelson matter, naa Bra Mike still loves Dansoman Angela Jolie

Sarkodie talks about Yvonne Nelson beef

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie finally addressed his reply to Yvonne Nelson's claims against him in her memoir.

Sarkodie released a song, Try Me, to tell his side of the story, especially his role in terminating his baby with Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper says he never intended for the diss song to go public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh