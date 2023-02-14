Efia Odo, in an interview with 3XTRA, advised women not to propose to men and called the act embarrassing

The controversial actress said the act was foolish as she did not believe a woman has to go down on her knees to propose to a man

Her statement was met with mixed reactions, with many disagreeing with her whiles others felt she had a point

Social media personality and actress Efia Odo has sparked controversy once again after stating that it was wrong for a woman to propose to a man on her knees.

In an interview with 3XTRA on their Valentine's Day show, the outspoken celebrity stated that it was not a woman's place to propose to a man and called the act foolish.

Her comments have drawn backlash from many who accuse her of perpetuating traditional gender roles in a modern and advanced era. Some have pointed out that love and commitment should not be restricted by gender and that there is nothing wrong with a woman proposing to a man.

However, some folks have also defended her comments, stating that there was nothing wrong if Efia believed in traditional gender roles, stating that a man should be the one to propose to a woman.

Efia Odo's comments have again put her in the spotlight and reignited the debate about gender roles in relationships. While some agree with her stance, many have criticized her for perpetuating outdated and sexist attitudes.

It remains to be seen whether Efia Odo's controversial comments will have any lasting impact on the ongoing debate about gender roles and relationships.

Efia Odo Causes Massive Stir

big_quaqs disagreed with her:

Bro, Efia Odo is not the right person to be on here judging other ladies who want to propose to men.

darleneswats defended Efia:

The desperate women will come after her, 3ne mo n3! Men always go for what they want. If he didn't do the proposal, he can't love you!

edrino_greatness also wrote:

If a woman loves a man she can also tell the man how she feels about him. There is nothing wrong

Efia Odo Expresses Her Disdain For Broke Men

In another story, Efia Odo, in a video, expressed her disdain for broke men and made it known that she was allergic to them.

The actress and socialite called broke men lazy and undesirable, stating that she does not want a man who cannot spend on her.

Her comments have caused a massive stir on social media, with many folks finding them distasteful.

