The marriage between actress Xandy Kamel and ex-husband Kaninja fell apart in 2021 after the ceremony in May 2020

The actress has recalled the post-divorce trauma brought on by online shaming after her failed marriage

During an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 4, she talked about the ordeal and sobbed

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Xandy Kamel, broke down in tears while recalling the post-divorce trauma she endured due to public shaming.

The outspoken television personality detailed some unpleasant things in her marriage with her ex-husband, Kaninja, before the union fell apart.

Xandy Kamel talks about uncaring ex-husband

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 4, Xandy Kamel sobbed as she disclosed that her estranged husband was uncaring when her first child died.

Actress Xandy Kamel breaks down as she talks about her post-divorce trauma. Photo credit: @utvghana.

''Three days before our marriage collapsed, water swept my first child away, and she died. She had finished writing her BECE and waiting for the results.

I cry not because I've lost a man I fed. I'm crying because he was celebrating his birthday, even in times of grief. He didn't go with me to the funeral,'' Xandy Kamel recalled while sobbing.

Xandy Kamel talks about enduring public shaming after her failed marriage

The media personality said her situation was worsened by people who body-shamed her due to the failed marriage.

''You don't know what I've been through; then you sit on social media and write garbage about me; God will punish you.

''I pay that everybody who has either body-shamed me, insulted me, or typed anything rubbish about me because of a failed marriage, the person should taste just a little bit of the pain I've gone through, and you'll know that I'm alive because God loves me,'' she said.

The media personality detailed how the post-divorce anguish and online shaming nearly caused her to take her own life.

The marriage between Xandy Kamel and her ex-husband Kaninja hit the rocks in 2021 after the ceremony in May 2020.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh