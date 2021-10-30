Actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel's marriage to Angel TV sports presenter Kaninja has hit the rocks.

The actress confirmed the troubles in her marriage in a Facebook live video on Friday, October 29, 2021.

According to Xandy, Kaninja had virtually packed out of their matrimonial home to be with one of his ex-girlfriends.

Xandy Kamel's husband ha left her for an ex-girlfriend Photo source: @xandykamel, @anewday_shot_it

On top of that, Kaninja and the ex-girlfriend who is now the sidechick have been badmouthing and tarnishing her image.

Following her revelations, rumours have surfaced online pointing to one Annabel as the lady causing the problems between Xandy and her husband.

While Xandy Kamel did not mention Annabel's name in her video, a check on the lady's Instagram page shows a lot of comments about the matter.

While some blamed her for causing Xandy's marriage to collapse, other defended her and asked Xandy to tame her man instead of fighting another lady.

YEN.com.gh understands Annabel works as a presenter at TV Africa.

Check out some of Annabel's photos below:

