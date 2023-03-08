Auntie Bee of Concert Party fame has revealed that he truly admires Asamoah Gyan and would not mind having him as a lover

She explained that Asamoah Gyan is young and vibrant and is endowed in his manhood which she referred to as the 'front page'

The way she spoke highly of Asamoah Gyan has sparked massive reactions on social media

Kumawood actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, well-known as Auntie Bee, has revealed that her all-time crush has been Ghana's all-time top goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan (left) and Auntie Bee (right) dazzling in pictures. Photo Source: @asamoah_gyan3 @fireladygh

In an interview on Visdel Show, she hinted that the moment the host of the show Fire Lady mentioned his name, her heart skipped a beat.

She explained that she had been crushing on him for a very long time now and that she loved him from within her heart.

She added that regardless of their wide age gap, she does not mind entering an amorous relationship with him.

In disbelief, Fire Lady and the other lady who was a guest on the show asked her why she would opt for a young man as a replacement for her late husband, Bob Santo.

The actress from Efiewura fame explained that Asamoah Gyan is fit and that anytime she watched his games, she felt his infectious energy from her television screen.

She hinted that Gyan carries many 'goods' at his front, and even with him wearing his jersey, she could still tell he is endowed down there.

Reacting to the statement Auntie Bee made on the show, Gyan hinted that he was in trouble.

He disclosed that a friend sent him the video and encouraged him to watch it because he has an admirer.

Below are what he wrote under the post after he shared the video on his verified Instagram page.

Awurade mewu oooo‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. A friend just told me to go watch @fireladygh on YouTube and this is what I saw oo. Bless her tho

Lydia Forson, Michy, and many others react to the video

michygh:

Ah

vickypartey2:

But which lady in Ghana doesn't crush on baby jet

dkbghana:

I knew you had a heavy load

okgrace111:

All you need is data ,you can't be sad da

jessypurple:

NUOMA NO Y3 FOOS ANAA S3 D3N?

nahbaffdotcomm:

Eii she chopped you already oo

mrsnimoh:

Old women of today!

akyireba_stancy:

The day she will meet u lol. She will faint. The love is deep

twene.alfred:

Godfather please you for meet Auntie Beee ❤️❤️

