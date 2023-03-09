US-based Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie posted a photo of herself and popular American female rapper Nicki Minaj

The two were having fun and enjoying each other's company after she was signed to Nicki Minaj's new record label

Fans are drooling over their picture and have praised Nana Fofie for working so hard for her talent to be widely recognized

The American rapper had shown interest in Nana Fofie from afar and eulogised her on her radio station and many other platforms for being a creative songwriter.

Nana Fofie thanked her for recognizing her talent and supporting her for many years.

Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie who just signed to Nicki Minaj's record label, poses with her in photos Photo source: @nickiminaj @nanafofiee

The American rapper had shown interest in Nana Fofie from afar and eulogised her on her radio station and many other platforms for being a creative songwriter.

Nana Fofie thanked her for recognizing her talent and supporting her for many years.

Nana Fofie and Nicki Minaj's photo

Netizens reacted to Nana Fofie and Nicki Minaj's photo

dtheshepherd commented:

Okay but this song has been on REPEAT since Queen Radio OBSESSED

haithamkim commented:

Proud of you ❤️

laquarn commented:

okay. i’ve been following you since the megatron cover you did. but selling dreams is just voilà

wilianalu commented:

nahh you really killed it this song is such a banger

golden_papii_ commented:

golden_papii_ for all this recognition your are getting it was long overdue!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

jefferycapable commented:

sammyb_advance UP!!! our Queen is signed by THE Queeen!

sammyb_advance commented:

So you get such talent like this and Tems dey win Grammys noh . Now you also fit it so am praying you reach there some

