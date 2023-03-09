Famous curvaceous Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu dropped gorgeous pictures dazzling in a hot dress

She glows in pink as she rocked a faded pink mini bag and a pink pair of heels, with her hair and makeup perfectly done

Many of her fans who follow her Instagram page have drooled over the pictures she shared

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian brand influencer and socialite Hajia Bintu has turned heads online as she dazzled in a hot pink dress that accentuated her curves and made her look decent.

Hajia Bintu slays in hot pink dress. Photo Source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Details of Hajia Bintu's outfit

She wore a fitted dress that hugged her voluptuous figure. The dress was knee length as it did not show much skin around her legs.

The dress had no sleeves, and neither did the neckline reveal her cleavage, which made her look all covered up and decent looking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was a pink affair as she accessorised her look with a pink mini bag. To spice up her look, she wore studded earrings. She wore pink heels with white beads crafted into a lovely bow and placed on its vamp.

Loving how she looked, she seized the moment to take some pictures when she spotted a mirror.

Below is a carousel post of Hajia Bintu dazzling in a hot pink dress.

Reactions from Ghanaians on Hajia Bintu's all-pink look

Meanwhile, many of the people who follow her on Instagram have taken over the comment section as they shower her with beautiful compliments.

Below are some of the messages.

fada_anderson commented:

Eeeiii

fada_anderson remarked:

Eeeiii matters arising

freshdollarmusic stated:

Beautiful ❤️ my wallpaper

iam_chidi1 said:

Thickness day

danny_obrempong_ stated:

The whole Accra ❤️

kinkinbaby00 commented:

Shape

itachi_uchihabx said:

Wow

Hajia Bintu slays in red lace dress and blonde wig

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu slayed in a red lace corset dress and a blonde frontal lace wig with black roots to mark the day of love.

Her makeup was perfectly done, as it highlighted her facial features. She wore long artificial nails that complimented her outfit.

She smized in the pictures, which gave her a fierce appearance and added some spice to the pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh