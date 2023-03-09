Ghanaian pop singer Kuami Eugene said that he is someone who needs a woman with tough skin for a relationship

The singer added that he is looking for such a woman because everybody wants a piece of him, and it is tough to handle all that pressure

He also said that he was not dating yet because of these reasons, which becomes problematic for him and his partner

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Lynx Tv, pop artiste Kuami Eugene told Sika Osei that women who want to date him must have tough skin to be able to do so.

Kuami Eugene added that the woman must be able to make sacrifices for their relationship because he goes through a lot as a person and would need that shoulder for support.

His reasons are that people would gossip about him and say untrue things about him in the media and other places. And these things are capable of breaking his relationship with whoever the 'chosen one' might be.

He further bragged that people would do whatever it takes to prevent that lady from having him because of his status and who he is. Kuami added that, unlike other men and women who would want to have one person to themselves and have it as they wish, it is different in his case.

"You must have a tough skin to be able to date me", he said

Kuami Eugene at Lynx Tv

Some Netizens reacted to Kuami Eugene's interview

The Roblox Army ★ commented:

I loved this convo… Kuame will always have my heart ❤️. Day 1 fan

Aseye Tetteh commented:

I knew it that he sang the last part of darkovibes inna song ….. like what!!!❤❤

Aboah Gyan commented:

i always knew eugene said that verse on darkovibes song buh no one believed me so sad

Afia TV commented:

You are just saying the fact my superstar

