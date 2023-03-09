Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere uniquely celebrated her birthday party with her friends

She organized a sip and shop party and invited her friends in media to join her in the celebration

Videos of the birthday celebration have been trending online, and fans are happy to see her age beautifully

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Serwaa Amihere's friends came in their numbers and gifted her beautiful gifts. In some of the videos that have been trending online, she opened a red box containing jewellery and looked delighted.

The birthday girl danced with her friends and made merry whiles cutting her birthday cake together. The likes of Nana Aba Anamaoah and Fella Makafui were present to entertain her.

Sewaa Amihere happily celebrated her birthday with friends in the media Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos below.

Nana Aba Anamoah arrives at the party

Media broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah arrived at the party in style. She entered the room with her beautiful dress and modelled with a colleague before taking her seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Serwaa Amihere cuts the cake with her friends

The birthday girl was too hyped for the party. She was all smiles with her friends as she cut the birthday cake, with each one holding her hand while cutting the cake.

Fella Makafui dances at Serwaa Amihere's birthday post

Actress Fella Makafui attended the party in her dancing shoes. She danced and shook her body in an entertaining manner. She got the birthday girl, Serwaa Amihere, to join her on the dance floor.

Sandra Ankobiah dances at Serwaa Amihere's birthday party

Ghanaian lawyer and entertainment enthusiast Sandra Ankobiah danced in her red dress at Serwaa Amihere's birthday party. She had purchased products from the sip and shop birthday party hanging around her arms in the video

Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere's sister go viral with their exquisite designer outfit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the general manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, looked stunning in a two-piece outfit as she graced Serwaa Amihere's shop and sip event.

The ever-gorgeous sister of Serwaa Amihere was also presented at the star-studded event in a beautiful gold and black dress styled with a double GG belt. Morning show host Serwaa Amihere impressed customers and guests at the birthday party with her dance moves

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh