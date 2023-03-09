International Women's Day was celebrated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, as many people around the world shared messages to uplift the women in their lives

The global holiday which is celebrated on March 8 every year seeks to highlight women's rights, as well as other issues pertaining to women

YEN.com.gh has compiled some posts of how some female Ghanaian celebrities marked the special day meant to celebrate women

International Women's Day (IWD) was marked on March 8, 2023, and many Ghanaian celebrities either came out to celebrate themselves, their fellow women or other women in their lives.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some Ghanaian celebrities who marked the special day meant to celebrate

Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor and Nana Ama McBrown

Actresses Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor, and Nana Ama McBrown, dazzled in all-black corset gowns as they showed unison in the pictures.

Coming together, Mrs McBrown Mensah noted that the rise of women is not the fall of men.

Jackie Appiah

Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah shared a lovely picture of herself and uplifted other women by telling them that they are dreamers, believers, doers, and achievers just like herself.

Tracey Boakye

Actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye wished all women.

She posted pictures flaunting her baby bump and hinted at how amazing being a woman is, looking at the challenges that come with carrying children.

Sister Derby

Musician Sister Derby celebrated International Women's Day by acknowledging all the phenomenal women in her life.

She appreciated her mother and tagged her other female friends and wrote a special message for them.

Fella Makafui

Actress, filmmaker, and staunch business mogul Fella Makafui dropped some advice for aspiring young ladies who are praying for their breakthrough.

In a message she wrote,

"I want every little girl who's been told she's bossy to be told again she has leadership skills."

Lydia Forson

Actress Yvonne Nelson marked the day with a lovely picture of herself rocking a voluminous afro kinky wig as she wished other women a happy International Women's Day.

Yvonne Ayew

The wife of Black Stars Captain André Morgan Rami Ayew, Yvonne Ayew, also marked the special day with a beautiful photo flaunting her smooth skin and beautiful hair.

She hinted that women indeed run the world.

