General manager for GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah looked stunning in a two-piece outfit as she graced Serwaa Amihere's shop and sip event

The ever-gorgeous sister of Serwaa Amihere was also presented at the star-studded event in a beautiful gold and black dress styled with a double GG belt

Morning show host Serwaa Amihere impressed customers and guests at the birthday party with her dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and serial entrepreneur Maame Serwaa were spotted at Serwaa Amihere's shop and sip event on March 8, 2023, which happens to be her birthday.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Maame Gyamfuaa look gorgeous in these photos. source: @thenanaba @mamiohmyhair

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah slays in a ready to wear by Ghanaian women's brand

Award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah wore a see-through chiffon top, billowing sleeves, and floor-length matching flared skirt. She looked effortlessly classy in her knotless African braids.

Nana Aba Anamoah wore smooth makeup and sunglasses to complete her elegant look for the birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Serwaa Amihere's gorgeous sister Maame Gyamfuaa won the attention of fashionistas with her high fashion sense. The fashion and beauty entrepreneur wore a designer kimono dress styled with an expensive designer bag and high heels.

The mother-of-one looked dazzling in a short blonde hairstyle, heavy makeup and beautiful accessories.

The birthday celebrant, Serwaa Amihere, wore a form-fitting flaunting her curves while showing off her dance moves.

She looked fabulous in a blond ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup for the shop and sip event.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted by Nana Aba Anamoah

iamsolovision

Good Energy! Love your outfit. Old school classic!

stephyskitchen1

You guys look Amazing. Lovely outfit.

dorakafrique

Happy women's day, my superwoman

roseroyceyeboah

You are my everyday lady. God bless you,

amaayisi_

The whole Accra eii Aunty Nana Aba

maxiking9771

Love this souls

pweedynana

If class was a person

Watch Nana Aba Anamoah's Instagram video below:

Ghanaian Media Personality Nana Aba Anamoah Looks Classy In GH₵48,771 Gucci Coat

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media figures. One of the most prominent media figures, Nana Aba Anamoah, has an undisputed eye for style.

One of the most remarkable and presentable professional appearances and hairstyles belongs to the 42-year-old style influencer.

Nana Aba Anamoah regularly wears pricey high heels and fancy handbags to host shows on GHOne television.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh