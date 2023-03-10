Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was among the well-dressed female celebrities at the Women of Valor event in Ghana

The fashion mogul dressed down stylishly without showing skin at the all-feminine program which celebrates exceptional women in Africa

The event was organised by media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and hosted by Serwaa Amihere

Nigerian actress and style icon Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was among the international female speakers at Nana Aba Anamoah's women of valour event, which took place on March 7, 2023.

The superstar Omotola chose top Ghanaian beauticians as part of her glam team for her hairstyling and smooth makeup application.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde stuns in flawless makeup. Source: @realomosexy

The award-winning screen goddess wore a black dress with a white draped cape. She looked stunning in a coloured frontal hairstyle by Serwaa Amihere's gorgeous sister and co-owner of the beauty brand, OMH.

Celebrity makeup artist Aligina, famous for working with Naa Ashorkor and other top celebrities, gave Instagram models elegant makeup tips.

Omotola styled her look with a pearly necklace and white pointed high heels.

Some social media users have commented on Omotola's stunning Instagram video;

thenanaaba

The sexiest to walk the planet

oellionez

Catwalking effortlessly with a glowing aura of a shining ... Omotola is the only Omotola oo...the catwalk has always been there since those days... Omosexy

realjustmee

It's the confidence for me

@klassicpee

Always outstanding and elegant

@simplified_111

Am getting first lady or Madam president vibes❤️❤️❤️❤️

@bayus1993

When it comes to Class and Courage you top the list in Maami. I just love how you make it look effortless Queen

@they.callmebarbiee

It’s the way you walk with so much poise for me

