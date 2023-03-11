Mzbel is unhappy about the actions of Zionfelix and has made no delay in making it known to him

In a video on Facebook, Mzbel accused the vlogger of setting her up against her critics just so they get the opportunity to insult her

She has asked Zionfelix to put a stop to that and urged him to change his style especially when it comes to issues about her

Veteran Ghanaian singer Mzbel has expressed her displeasure with popular vlogger Zionfelix over a recent interview he had with Afia Schwarzenegger where she said the latter made insulting remarks against her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Mzbel who did a Facebook live said she is not happy with how Zionfelix sets her critics up to insult and malign her at the least opportunity.

Mzbel fumes at Zionfelix for allowing Afia Schwarzenegger to attack her Photo credit: Mzbel/Facebook @zionfelixdotcom

According to Mzbel, efforts to get Zionfelix to put a stop to that have proved futile as he says the vlogger only cares about producing content that would fetch him money and nothing else.

She even recalled how she used to have a good relationship with Zionfelix until his attitude changed.

For the sake of peace, Mzbel has admonished him not to bring up her name in interviews he knows her image will likely be tarnished

She added that the only reason why she has not matched Zionfelix boot for boot is because of one lady known as Mina who she claimed was the mother of the vlogger's child.”

“I don't want to say much about you because I respect the mother of your child, Mina...when you had nothing, it was Mina who was supporting you...did I ever offend you? Afia wouldn't have insulted me if you never asked her questions about me,"

“This should be the last time, you used to be on my payroll, you used to run errands for me but today if you think you are successful, if you have got money to buy houses and cars just to feel good, please move on, change your style” she said with a low tone.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the admonition by Mzbel to Zionfelix with many commending her for speaking on the issue.

Nana Abena:

Madam you called her Asibolanga, and yet you claim you are the good one

William Azumah:

Lady cool down u are more nice n gentle people love you continue with ur good life and God bless you my dear

Rita Asiseh

Charlie, am proud of you.

Hannah Afia:

Nsem wo kromu ha boi

