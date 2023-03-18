2022 3Music Awards Woman of the Year Gyakie is one of the most fashionable female musicians in Ghana

The KNUST graduate always wins over social media users with her decent looks and trendy hairstyles

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, the Songbird, Gyakie, has become a go-to celebrity to follow for daily sartorial inspiration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has become the talk of the town after posting a stunning photo of herself while in London, United Kingdom.

Jacqueline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, looked flamboyant in an orange trench coat showing off some cleavage.

The trench coat features a shiny material, a long fit, a lapel neckline, long sleeves, a button closure, a belt tie and belts on each sleeve.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks elegant in braids hairstyles. source: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The forever hitmaker rocked her favourite customized gold necklace and elegant fashionable rings.

She looked incredible in a coloured long braided ponytail and subtle makeup as she stepped out for her date night.

Gyakie wore black sneakers while styling her look with a black Balenciaga bag and sunglasses.

Earlier this year, Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior was spotted in similar classy sunglasses as he stepped out in a black long-sleeve outfit and brown trousers.

Some social media users have commented on a post by Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior;

@mztooknow

Both of you rocked the different versions. I like Gyakie's version because I wouldn't say I like bling too much. That's just me.

@glitteratieent

This one is not fair. Charlie forgets about it, oh. I refuse to vote.

@missnyarko

U rocked it

@mario222gh

Well depends on who’s wearing the original n who’s wearing de fake… you rock it wild ❤️ @charlie_dior

@sweetmandy

When the canvas is solid, everything pops . No

@miguel._model

Charlie is always on point

@nazzofficial

Honestly ? It’s nice but you still look like one of ‘em villain soldiers from matrix

Gyakie Flaunts Small Waist In Pink Top And Oversized Pants

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who displayed her cleavage while performing at Nigerian musicianWizkid's concert in Ghana on December 11, 2022.

With her popular melodies and stylish appearance, the top-charting female artist has captured the hearts of Ghanaians with her stunning outfit.

Social media users in Ghana are in awe of the stunning Gyakie videos uploaded by prominent bloggers on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh