Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown disclosed in an interview with Tv3 that her real name was Felicity Agyemang

She added that she was deported from the United States right after her uncle sent her there for greener pastures in 2001

Her deportation was heartbreaking and was a door-opening opportunity for her to pursue a career in the movie industry, which has sustained her to date

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Captain Smart that her real name was never Nana Ama McBrwon.

She said that she was given the name Felicity Agyemang at birth. But her uncle wanted her to have a different name to look more foreign than Ghanaian, so she needed to change her birth name.

In an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on Onua TV, the actress told Captain Smart that in January 2001, she was flown out of the country by an uncle, who later changed his name to McBrown, thus resulting in her name change as well.

When she returned to Ghana, she was frustrated and disappointed that she could not pursue her American dreams and almost gave up. Having a long-term interest in travelling and pursuing her career overseas, she said she wouldn't have known her fate if she had not embraced her talent and acting career.

The actress said she was grateful to God for directing her on a path that he saw fit for her even when she had planned to stay in the united states initially.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published that McBrown was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth as it now seems. She was born and raised in a poor home, and her parents divorced early, depriving her of her primary education.

Today, she has become one of Ghana's wealthiest women, with so many stories to inspire others who know her. She has bagged several ambassadorial deals and has a massive following in the entertainment industry.

