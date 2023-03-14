Ghanaian actor, producer and dancer Kobi Rana said he would give blogger Nkonkonsa a reason to go for a DNA test

The actor said that Nkonkonsa, also known as Eugene Nkansah, had published false news about him and had been tarnishing his image

The actor added that, unlike the negative news that Nkonkonsa has spread regularly, he never posts his movies and works

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Movie producer and actor Kobi Rana has asked Ghanaian blogger Eugene Nkansah, also known as Nkonkonsa, to go for a DNA test.

In an Instagram post, Kobi Rana called out Nkonkonsa for publishing image-tarnishing and false news about him.

He added that he had warned Nkonkonsa about the kind of stories he published about him but Nkonkonsa had refused to listen to him and take them down or stop posting them altogether.

Actor Kobi Rana says blogger Nkonkonsa should stop posting him else he would give him a reason to get a DNA test Photo source: @kobirana @victorialebenee

Source: Instagram

Talking about the bad press from Nkonkonsa, he said the blogger does not promote his works but is only quick to spread negative and false news about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He said that Nkonkonsa should not continue getting clicks and engagements from his audience by tarnishing his image. And that, he will give Nkonkonsa a reason to go for a DNA test for his child with Victoria Lebenee.

"The next time you post me again, I will give you a reason to go for a DNA test. It is your marriage that needs blogging", Kobi said.

Kobi Rana also warned anyone who would want to spread false or image-tarnishing news about him to advise themselves before he gets hold of them because he is ready to face them.

See Kobi Rana's Instagram post about Nkonkonsa below:

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix explains why he does his interview in Twi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Andy Dosty interviewed Zionfelix at the studios of Hitz FM on 30th January 2023, where he revealed why he does interviews predominantly in Twi.

The famous blogger revealed that his brand was a Twi brand. Hence, he did not need to force himself to grant interviews in English. The video sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with many netizens opining that Zion Felix was not fluent in the Queen's English.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh