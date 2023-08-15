Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most successful Ghanaian entertainers.

Since she broke into the acting scene over 20 years, McBrown has maintained an enviable brand which has translated into finnancial success.

Just like many people, McBrown's financial success has been utilised for her to live a lavishly. She owns some of the most expensive cars on the market as well as plush houses in Kumasi and Accra.

Nana Ama McBrown owns many cars and house Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

YEN.com.gh compiled some photos and videos fo McBrown''s houses and cars.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's houses in Kumasi and Accra

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown is known to own a number of houses. She has one in Kumasi where she recently celebrated her birthday.

See McBrown's house in Kumasi below:

In Accra, the actress stays at Gbawe but has also a property at Kwabenya, where she left because of bad roads and East Legon.

While she has always been secretive about her homes, McBrown has been showing more of her house in recent times. She hosted Brother Sammy at her house. A video showed her beautiful living room.

Movie director Kofi Asamoah also visited one of the actress' houses and shared a video of the compound with some cars.

Nana Ama McBrown's cars in 2023

McBrown owns a number of expensive cars including Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover, and Ford F150, among others.

McBrown's G-Wagon

See photos of McBrown's G-Wagon below:

McBrown recently attended a funeral in her Ford F150

Nana Ama McBrown recently acquired a Ford F150.

See photos of McBrown's Ford F150 below:

McBrown likes Range Rover

The award-winning entertainer is known to have a preferece for Range Rover. She was constantly seen driving a red Range Rover.

But recently, she stepped out driving a white Range Rover.

She has also been spotted driving a Range Rover in army greem colour in the past.

It is not known if McBrown owns three different Range Rovers or keeps changing the colour of just one.

McBrown donates to Bekwai Government Hospital on 46th birthday

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown made a donation to the Bekwai Government Hospital as she celebrated her 46th birthday.

The star actress visited the maternity ward of the hospital to interact with the mothers and babies and also handed them some gift packages

Videos of McBrown's visit to the maternity ward have sparked warm reactions with many praying for her to get another baby

Source: YEN.com.gh