Songstress Adina Thembi gifted the host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown a custom piece from her clothing store, Thembi Republic.

Adina Thembi gifts McBrown an outfit. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Adina Thembi gifts Nana Ama McBrown an outfit

As a guest on the Sunday, October 22, 2023, edition of Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime, Adina Thembi surprised the host with an outfit from her clothing store, Thembi Republic.

It was a two-piece outfit made out of African print attire. It was a pair of cargo trousers and a top.

The Empress was pleased with the gift; she took it out of the white package and styled it over her outfit.

She noted that gold was a trending colour in the dress to match the Party crooner's gold heels.

In jest, Adina noted that she had slippers in her car and did not mind giving McBrown the heels.

Video of Adina Thembi gifting Nana Ama McBrown an outfit from her clothing store, Thembi Republic.

Another video of Nana Ama McBrown admiring the dress gifted to her by Adina Thembi.

Ghanaians shared their views on the videos

Many said that the video of Adina Thembi gifting Nana Ama McBrown a dress melted their hearts such that they watched it several times.

liz_mens said:

I love this woman ❤️

doum_taylor said:

I love you regardless, Mcbrown

nanaama2326 said:

I watched it more than 10,000 I just love Nana. God bless her❤️

erkuah_meenarh said:

Today’s own was lit as usual

akhosuaa.dosty said:

This is beautiful

McBrown reacts as Official Dacoster recreates her EMY look

YEN.com.gh, in a related story, reported that Nana Ama McBrown commented on Official Dacoster's post after he recreated her EMY Africa Awards outfit.

The fashion comedian used low-budget materials to create a replica of The Empress' outfit. He also mimicked her moves and poses in the video, which got many people laughing hard.

Many social media users applauded him in the comment section, including McBrown herself.

