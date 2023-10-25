Aba Dope, in a video, surprised Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown with a pack of assorted oil rice

The actress was elated as she ate the meal and praised Aba Dope's delicious cooking, stating that it was well-made

Aba Dope shared the video on her TikTok page, and Ghanaians in the comment section were pleased by McBrown's welcoming nature

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope, delighted actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown with a pack of assorted oil rice.

Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope Photo Source: abadope

Source: TikTok

could not hide her joy as she ate the meal, praising Aba Dope for her cooking skills.

The video, which was shared on Aba Dope's TikTok page, quickly gained attention and melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Nana Ama McBrown, as always, was the epitome of grace and gratitude as she received the thoughtful gift from Aba Dope. She complimented the meal, describing it as well-made as she enjoyed every bite of it. Fans of the actress expressed their admiration for her and her outgoing nature.

Nana Ama McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Majesty ❤️❤️❤️ said:

Nana Ay3 great mummy has endorse sefAba Ay3 Great

Psalm 23 wrote:

The food is approved by Nana Ama Macbrown

BlessNanaAdjoa commented:

ay3 great speakers speaking specifically specific rice our own Nana Amazing Amaup we go Nana Ama

Zeebaby82 reacted:

Mcbrown is just too much n lovey ❤️

AdwoahNessah♥️ said:

Mcbrown aa endorse Yi dze, brand no ay3 great

Sevestina❤️ commented:

She’s always supporting the youth business God bless you

Aba Dope's throwback photo

In another story, Akosua Pearl, the best friend of Aba Dope, shared old pictures before the latter bleached her skin.

The pictures showed Aba Dope when she was in the school choir and another in her dormitory in senior high school.

Many people said she looked beautiful in those pictures and did not have to bleach her skin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh