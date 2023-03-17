Wife of Christian Atsu, Claire has got Ghanaians reacting to an emotional tribute from her to her husband

She said that she is still in shock and sadness as her late husband did not go alone but took a part of her with him, which will forever be gone with him

Ghanaians have sympathized with her and reacted to the emotional tribute from her to the ex-Blackstars and Hatayspor player

The wife of the ex-Blackstars and Haytayspor winger who died in the earthquake has penned an emotional tribute to her husband.

Claire said that she is still shocked and cannot fill the space Christian Atsu has left in her life after his demise.

Christian Atsu's wife recounts her beautiful moment with her husband in her tribute to him Photo source: @claireuk @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In the lengthy tribute from Claire, she said that she would forever miss her husband, who has not only left her but has left with a part of her.

The wife of Christian Atsu, Claire, said:

Lying before me today is the mortal remains of a beloved father and husband. I knew little that morning that God was going to call you home. In life, I love you dearly. In death, I do the same. It breaks my heart to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of me went with you. Your love is still in my guide, and though I cannot see you. You are always on my side. You were always full of light. You seemed to be immortal. Your smile, your love, I see you" in our children’s smiles. You are never really gone, as part of you is within them. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. But as you always say. God win. In love, your wife.

See Christian Atsu's wife's tribute

Christian Atsu donated boots and did charity words for the needy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Christian Atsu touched the hearts of many through his footballing prowess and his humanitarian gestures.

The mortal remains of the Hatayspor midfielder, who unfortunately lost his life in the devastating Turkey-Syrian earthquake, were airlifted to Accra on Sunday night. As the world joins Ghanaians in mourning his demise, YEN.com.gh looked at some of the humanitarian deeds he will be fondly remembered for.

Source: YEN.com.gh