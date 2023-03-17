A former footballer who ended up in prison has recounted how Christian Atsu supported him after his return from prison

In a TikTok video, the former Hearts of Oak player said he spoke to Atsu before his final match and was even expecting to hear from him later on

He says he developed a strong bond with Christian Atsu in 2019, adding that Atsu even vowed to attend his mother’s funeral

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An ex-player of Accra Hearts of Oak is distraught and pained that former Newcastle player, Christian Atsu is no more.

Speaking in an interview with Onua FM, Eric Marfo who described Christian Atsu as his helper said he developed a good rapport with the former Black Stars player after the latter paid his fine for him to be released from prison.

Ex-prison inmate and footballer eulogises Christian Atsu, praises him for his kind heart Photo credit: @onuatv_fm/ TikTok @TheToonReview/Twitter

Source: UGC

Quizzed about when they last spoke, Marfo said he and Atsu had a brief conversation moments before he played his final game.

“We spoke via video call and you could see that he was dressing up for the game, so he promised to call me afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"So after 10 pm, I tried calling him but he was not picking up so I knew he would call me back. That is it. My helper is gone”

He labelled the late 31-year-old as one person who did good to all manner of people, regardless of whether they were his relative or not.

“We have been very close since 2019 but he hasn’t seen any member of my family. I remember informing him of the passing of my mum to which he promised to be there. I informed my relatives that Atsu would be coming to the funeral and look at what happened,” he said with a low tone.

Christian Atsu's SHS school pays tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian ex-Black Stars player and Hatayspor winger, Christian Atsu's former school and football club surrounded his coffin as they mourned the player at his final burial service.

In the video which has gone viral, the students observed his mortal remains and took turns around the coffin.

Students from Potsin TI Ahmadiya were in their school uniforms instead of the traditional black funeral clothes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh