Funny Face says to follow your heart but be sure the person you choose as your wife or husband understands you

Funny Face listed the three essentials for a strong relationship. He said without these things, a relationship won't last

The Ghanaian comedian shared his experience after two failed marriages and advised people to do better than him. He said that he is now a better person

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has cautioned people looking to marry to be sure their prospective spouse understands, loves and communicates with them.

Funny Face, who has already suffered from two failed marriages, said he will get married again.

Funny Face has shared his thoughts on marriage.

Source: Instagram

He stated that his future union will be filled with love, effective communication and an effort towards mutual understanding.

"The advice I will give to anybody entering marriage is that make sure he or she understands you, loves you and is ever ready to sit down and communicate. Communication, understanding and love. These are the basics. If you don't have any of these, don't try marriage."

The 'Cow and Chicken' star noted that although he will marry again, his preference has changed. Funny Face told Berla Mundi on The Day Show that his past experiences have made him wary of curvy women.

Funny Face said he looks out for more than a beautiful body.

"Now, it's about the person's character. What the person can offer and what the person sees in the future."

Funny Face has always been vocal about his love for women with big backsides. His first marriage faced a scandalous separation with accusations of infidelity and sexual underperformance flying about. His ex-wife had insinuated that he was a one-minute man in bed.

Funny Face's redemption came with his second wife giving birth to a lovely set of twin girls. But this was short-lived as his marital woes began, leaving him depressed.

After one of his mental episodes where he threatened his colleagues and ex-wife, Funny Face was sentenced by the Kaneshie District Court to undergo medical evaluation and seek treatment at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Funny Face returned on stage with his performance on the "Too Cute To Be Mute" stage.

Since his return, Funny Face has been advising the youth and advocating for efforts towards their mental well-being.

