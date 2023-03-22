Ghanaian actor known for his roles in Nollywood movies, Mawuli Gavor, has announced that he and his lovely wife are expecting

The news comes months after he announced that they had tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony which blends both cultures

Ebuka, Real Warri Pikin, Juliet Ibrahim, and many of his celebrity friends from Ghana and Nigeria, as well as fans have showered him with birthday wishes and congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor and his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya Gavor, are expecting their first child.

He shared beautiful pictures of his gorgeous wife flaunting her baby bump as she looked stunning in outfits.

Mawuli Gavor and his wife Remya Gavor dazzling in pictures. Photo Source: @mawuli_gavor

Source: Instagram

Mawuli Gavor, who marks his birthday on March 22, 2023, decided to celebrate the day by announcing that he is going to be a father.

In the first slide of the carousel post on his verified Instagram page, he was seated in the chair while his pregnant wife sat its arm with one arm wrapped around Mawuli's head. They both used one arm to touch Remya's belly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the second slide, she rocked a see-through pink tulle cloth that is traditionally worn by Indian women. She wore traditional beads around her neck and on her forehead.

The last post saw Mrs Gavor wearing a black bralette. She closed her eyes as she touched her baby bump with both hands.

See the pregnancy photos below.

Many people celebrate Mawuli Gavor as they congratulate him on his bundle of joy

ebuka said:

Happy birthday bro! And big congratulations ❤️

realwarripikin said:

Awwwwww yay!!!!!! Happy birthdayyyyyyyyyy

abimbolacraig stated:

Super cute, happy birthday and congratulations

officialwaje remarked:

Awwwww big congratulations Dear, happy birthday Bro

officialosas said:

Awwww such beautiful news!!! Congratulations and happy birthday dear Mawuli!! More blessings upon blessings

sophiealakija commented:

Omgggg Happy Birthday dadddd

bentouitou said:

Too cute! Love the combo! happy birthday Maw!

sellygalley commented:

Aww happy birthday and congratulations

Tracey Boakye announces birth of her son with baby bump photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye announced the birth of her son with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah as she dropped pregnancy pictures on her page.

She slayed in a blue tulle ruffle robe and a pair of black shorts as she beamed with smiles in the pictures.

Many people have congratulated them as they welcomed their bundle of joy in their home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh