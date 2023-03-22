Ghanaian rapper Medikal has sparked controversy after saying that people in a relationship who want to get married should live together before the ceremony

He adds that living together in the same house will allow them to study and adjust to each other's character

For Medikal, just visiting your boyfriend or girlfriend for a few hours or a day is not enough to help you make a permanent decision

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, sharing his love story with his wife, actress Fella Makafui, on TV3 revealed that they stayed together for a while before deciding to marry.

According to Medikal, many people do not take the time to learn the personality and temperament of their prospective spouse.

He said that not knowing the real character of the person you want to marry is a recipe for disaster. He added that staying with Fella Makafui helped to strengthen their bond.

"I feel like marriage is a very broad topic. Before you get into it, you should think through it and not rush into it (marriage). No matter how much you love the person, take your time and spend more time with the person," Medikal said in an interview with TV3.

El Chairmano pointed out that when lovers visit each other, they usually exhibit good behaviours, making it difficult to see who they really are.

"You see, maybe you love each other, but maybe you stay at Taifa, and she stays at Spintex. Sometimes you will go and visit her, sometimes you will spend a week together. It's all lovey-lovey. But when you live in one house for a year. That is how you will see each other's character."

Medikal ends beef with rapper TeePhlow

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal has called a truce with rapper TeePhlow. He disclosed that he has decided to forgive the rapper for his undignified utterances against him.

In February 2021, TeePhlow insinuated that Medikal's wealth is not from legit sources. He questioned how the latter could purchase a Range Rover from revenue from his music.

Medikal said he was ready to work with TeePhlow.

