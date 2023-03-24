Ghanaian award-winning highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has surprised his fans with his latest photos

He had spoken about getting tattoos and having dreadlocks as things his mother would not like him to do

However, his latest posts have shown fully drawn body tattoos, with some matching his friend Kidi's

Ghanaian award-winning highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has shocked his fans with the latest photos of him in tattoos

The artiste is one of the Ghanaian musicians who had spoken about not wanting to get tattoos, dreadlocks and piercings because his mother was not a fan of those things.

Pictures of Kuami Eugene with his latest tattoos Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh published in an article a few years ago that Kuami Eugene said he would never get tattoos in an interview. His reason was that, his mother was only considerate of his hair and would not entertain any form of tattoos like she had seen other celebrities do on TV.

He said that he would never get a tattoo because this would mean disrespecting his mother. This is the reason fans are surprised to see him posing in photos where he has tattoos on his hands.

Some fans have analysed the tattoos and said that they look similar to what his friend, Kidi, has and having the tattoo means he has disrespected his mother.

Kuami Eugene's tattoo photos

Ghanaians reacted to Kuami Eugene's tattoo photos

de_bbyyy commented:

You broke my heart and your promise and the trust people had for you! why???

labretch_liam commented:

This guy said he was not going to get a tattoo cus of his Mum but here he is with a tattoo...u didn't listen to your mum

jamescaesar2022 commented:

@kuamieugene eeii since when did you tattoo your body

Actress Vicky Zugah Says Kuami Eugene Is Not Every Ghanaian Girl's Type Of Man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah had commented on Kuami Eugene's statement about everybody wanting a piece of him.

She said that even though most Ghanaians enjoy his songs, he cannot possibly be everybody's spec. Ghanaians who have followed the conversation online have shared their views on the issue and called him out on his statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh