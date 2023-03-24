Young Ghanaian artiste, Fotocopy said Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene is one of the people he hates the most in the entertainment industry

Kallai Nana Qwaachi, also known as Fotocopy, was reluctant to respond to a question about one who had denied him a feature in the industry

He looked upset and disappointed in Kuami Eugene and said that it was not even an issue he wanted to talk about because of his current feelings towards the artiste

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Young Ghanaian artiste Kallai Nana Qwaachi also known as Fotocopy, said award-winning highlife artiste Kuami Eugene is the artiste he hates most in the entertainment industry.

The young artiste who has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his videos and talent said that he was denied a feature by Kuami Eugene and was thus, very disappointed in the artiste.

Young Ghanaian artiste Fotocopy (L & R); Kuami Eugene (C) Photo source: @kuamieugene @fotocopy

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Bryt Tv, Fotocopy was asked by a presenter if anyone in the music industry had ever denied him a feature. He initially answered by saying he could not recall an instance when that happened.

After he was reminded of a rumour that an artiste denied him a feature because he had a smaller audience, he confirmed that it was the popular highlife artiste.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fotocopy said:

Yes, it was Kuami Eugene. He is the person I hate most in the whole entertainment industry. Let's not even talk about that.

Fotocopy's mood changed suddenly as he looked unhappy and disappointed in the memory of that incident. He alleged that Kuami Eugene turned him down because his audience was small.

Watch Fotocopy's interview about Kuami Eugene below:

Kuami Eugene tells Ghanaian girls his dating rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian pop singer Kuami Eugene said that he is someone who needs a woman with tough skin for a relationship.

The singer added that he was looking for such a woman because everybody wants a piece of him, and it is tough to handle all that pressure. He also said that he was not dating yet because of these reasons, which he alleged as the source of his problem with his partner. Ghanaians who disagreed with his opinion also opined, with some attacking him for being rude and arrogant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh