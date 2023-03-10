Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah commented on Kuami Eugene's statement about everybody wanting a piece of him

She said that even though most Ghanaians enjoy his songs, he cannot possibly be everybody's spec

Ghanaians who have followed the conversation online also shared their views on the issue, calling him out on his statement

Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah reacted to hiplife artiste Kuami Eugene's comment about everyone wanting a piece of him.

Kuami Eugene said that every girl wants a piece of him, and this is something he has been dealing with for some time. But Vicky Zugah said that she disagrees with what Kuami Eugene said.

Vicky Zugah reacts to Kuami Eugene's comment about every Ghanaian girl wanting a piece of him Photo source: @vickyzugah @kuamieugene

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on media critic Adwoa Tutugyagu's Instagram page, she stated that most Ghanaians enjoy listening to Kuami Eugene's songs, but not everyone wants a piece of him, as he assumes. Her reason for saying that was because he is not everyone's spec.

See the post on Vicky Zugah's comment below:

Ghanaians reacted to Vicky Zugah's response to Kuami Eugene

awurabenaboateng commented:

Is it the English people don’t understand? The guy said most women like him, and I don’t think he’s far from the truth cos we know how most ladies want to be associated with men in the limelight.

great_karishika commented:

true o like me for instance I like his music but he is not even closer to my spec

dirtytalker7 commented:

Kwame Eugene paaaa! N’anim denden a ose, “everyone likes me”. He keeps day dreaming

nanaama.abeka commented:

When i heard his interview i was like eiiiii. But i don't even see him attractive enough to want him. Opportunist may want him because of his fame n stuff but they may not genuinely want to be with him.....

b_kind_b_happy commented:

This woman is pushing 40 but talking about young boy who is barely 25yo; talking about his reality. Kuami Eugene is not far from right.

If you are a woman, you must have tough skin to be able to date me

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Kuami Eugene also said he needs a woman with tough skin for a relationship. He thinks it is a significant trait in the partner he is looking for because people talk about him a lot. And the lady should be able to handle the gossip spread about him.

