Ghanaian gospel singer Ernest Opoku said he was detained for smuggling in Germany immediately he arrived at their airport

He said that it was a terrifying experience for him since he had no knowledge about how the package entered his belongings and who owned it

Ernest said he was later saved by a worker at the airport who got him his belongings and asked him to leave despite the ongoing search

Ghanaian gospel artiste Ernest Opoku said he was detained in Germany and got his belongings searched after he was suspected of travelling with something illegal.

He said that he was told to present his luggage for a search and series of scans since he was suspected of carrying something illegal in a shoe in his bag.

Ernest Opoku ministering at an event Photo source: @ernestopokujnr

Source: Instagram

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, Ernest told Sompa Fm that the situation was terrifying for him as he had no idea what they were discussing. Ernest Opoku added that when his bag was checked, he had just one foot of a shoe in the bag.

The gospel singer said that his shoe was taken for a thorough search and scanned as it was suspected to contain the package with the illegal substance.

As he was waiting for the results, a song inspired by the Holy Spirit played in his spirit. He said the song "Onyame Nim'' kept ringing through him. At that moment, a worker from the airport asked him to leave immediately after getting his belongings to him.

Ernest said that the worker told him they were about to close, so he had to leave with his belongings. According to him, this is one of God's many miracles in his life, and he is forever grateful.

Ernest Opoku's Instagram profile:

Ernest Opoku said Onyame a Otease was his breakthrough song and had an inspiration behind it

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ernest Opoku said the most famous song that made him famous and gain a larger audience was "Onyame a Otease".

He added that the song levelled him up because it was a song that was directly sent to him by God, explaining why it was his biggest hit. He added that the song had done a lot of wonders, including raising someone from the dead.

Source: YEN.com.gh