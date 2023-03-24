Ghanaian female artiste Freda Rhymz opened up about why she left her former boss, D Black's "Black Avenue Musik" record label

She said that there were a lot of artistes who were signed onto the record label, making it difficult for everyone to get their moment

She added that it was never difficult to compose music with him. But her problem was with being able to release them on time

Ghanaian female artiste Freda Rhymz said she had no issues with D Black before leaving his record label. She said she was not mistreated while working with the Black Avenue Music record label he owned.

She said that every activity and decision made by D Black was geared towards her progress as she strongly believed that he signed her on his record label because he had her best interest at heart.

She added that when she joined the team, she realised that several other artistes were signed to the record label. This made it difficult for the projects she worked on to be completed on time to enable her commence the next project.

Freda further narrated that recording a song was not difficult while with Black Avenue Musik. However, you would have to wait for one person's project to be completed before yours could commence, even when fans demanded some hits.

