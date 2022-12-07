Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri has got tongues wagging after she announced that she plans to have a child with Kalybos

In an interview on Onua FM, Ahuofe Patri said she and Kalybos are both single and have decided to take this path to see where it leads them

She said the immediate focus of the relationship is to start a family

Ghanaian movie stars Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos have agreed to have a child after two years if they are both still single.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Ahuofe Patri who broke the news said the major reason behind their decision is primarily because she and Kalybos would want to start a family.

She said the plan is to have a child in the short term and then see if they can work on their love lives.

“We have come to an agreement that, after two years, if I don’t have a lover and he also does not have one, we will have a child. So watch out, if you don’t hear that either Kalybos or myself is married, we will have a baby coming out,” Ahoufe Patri continued. “We will probably start paying attention to each other. We are in each other’s plans.”

Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos both rose to fame with their popular comedy series ‘Boys Kasa'

The duo who have been thought of as a lovely pair for years now have known each other since their days as students at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

Actress Finally Agrees to Marry Kalybos; Drops "save the date post

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that in 2021, Ahuofe Patri agreed to marry her colleague and good friend, Kalybos, after rejecting him for many years.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kalybos, dazed by a photo Ahuofe shared, begged her to marry him.

She first laughed over the proposal and then agreed a few minutes after.

He wrote: “Please marry me wai” To this, Ahuofe first laughed at the comment. But then, she commented again “Yoo mati (with a red heart emoji)”, meaning “Alright, I have heard you”, perhaps, after reconsidering the proposal again for a few seconds.

