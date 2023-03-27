Ghanian socialite Efia Odo is very adamant that people think she is a loose woman because she is very attractive

On her episode on the Sincerely Accra podcast, Efia Odo pointed out that people would have treated her with less disrespect if she was ugly

She added that her style, body shape and clothing choice have fuelled these misconceptions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana's #FixTheCountry advocate, Efia Odo, addressed misconceptions about her person in her episode on the Sincerely Accra podcast.

She said that people assume she has been sleeping with every man because of how she dresses and her attractive looks.

Efia Odo looking gorgeous in new photos

Source: Twitter

Efia Odo spoke about why she came to Ghana and her journey to fame in the entertainment industry.

She also revealed that she had a good relationship with the late Ebony Reigns, recounting how the singer's death left her devastated.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

About her lifestyle, Efia Odo commented that many people think she sleeps with all the men around her because she is a very attractive young woman.

"If I was unattractive or obese, will they say this? If I didn't dress like a bad girl, will they say this? They wouldn't!

"So you think it's because you look good?" - the host asked.

Efia replied, "Yes, it is. That's the truth. Let's call a spade a spade, and it's not just me. When good-looking people come together, they assume they are having sex. Like I said, if I was obese and didn't dress nice and wasn't attractive, they won't say these things."

Watch the video below:

Efia Odo drops ‘Getting to the bag’ music video, the internet erupts

YEN.com.gh made a report about Efia Odo's new music video that almost broke Ghana Twitter.

Popular socialite Efia Odo dropped the official music video for her new song 'Getting to the Bag' which has elicited some serious reactions.

Efia Odo looked sultry dressed in an all-black outfit with a tight black body suit and a thigh-high pair of boots.

Many could not stop drooling over her, urging her to perfect her music craft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh