Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo says she would prefer to sing in the Chinese language than to date a person called Kwesi

The pretty actress posted a TikTok video of herself singing in Chinese and performing in the funny video

Her comment section was flooded with comments from her fans who think she is shading popular Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo posted a video of herself on TikTok while she teased Sunda borns and said she would never date them.

She said she would prefer to sing in Chinese, a language she does not understand or speak, over dating someone born on a Sunday.

Efia Odo says she would choose to sing in Chinese, a language she does not know over date a Sunday born Photo source: @efia_odo @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

Her video sparked a lot of reactions among fans since they felt it was her way of shading Kwesi Arthur.

Efia Odo was alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with Kwesi Arthur, resulting in losing their friendship. For some, she was heartbroken by the rapper, and this is why she said she was not his biggest fan anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The trending TikTok video convinces fans that the actress might still be hurt and not over the rapper yet, resulting in the TikTok content about him.

Watch Efia Odo's TikTok video below:

Ghanaians reacted to Efia Odo's TikTok video about Kwesi Arthur

Husein Hamza328 commented:

this one dierr it's Kwesi Arthur

Efy.aa commented:

Ei, the broken heart really enters you, papa. Please leave our Kwesi Arthur alone

Efya 383 commented:

Please, Tema boy born on Sunday begs you wai

Kwabena commented:

Can we pretend it is not KwesiArthur but Kwesi Boadi Akrobeto

Efia Odo says she will never go out with Shatta Wale or another celebrity and post it online again

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Efia Odo has said that she will never go out with Shatta Wale and post it online anymore.

She said her decision applied to anyone she would go out with in the future and not Shatta Wale alone. Her reason is that such videos or posts always come back to haunt her or bite her in the back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh