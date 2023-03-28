Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui were spotted wearing the same pair of trousers amid their divorce rumours

The couple rocked the trousers and did not forget to show them to the public, especially when Fella posted pictures of her in them after Medikal had been seen in them earlier

The two seem okay in their marriage and are leaving hints on social media, which fans are reacting to

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal was spotted in a pair of trousers online, and fans feel it could be the same or one of two similar trousers owned by the rapper and his wife, Fella Makafui.

Posts of the actress and philanthropist Fella Makafui were posted on her Instagram page with "Grrrrrreeww" as a caption. The actress was "dripping" in the multicoloured pair of trousers as she entertained her fans.

Fella Makafui (L) and Medikal (R) rocking the same pair of trousers Photo source: @pulseghana @ferllamakafui

Fans reacted to the photos and videos, applauding her fashion sense and her ability to always entertain them. However, an interview with Pulse which featured the rapper in a similar outfit has left fans wondering about the message the couple was putting out there.

Medikal arrived at his interview with Pulse in a convoy, jewellery worth millions of cedis, packed disposable cups and a similar pair of trousers donned by his wife, Fella.

Watch the video of Medikal arriving at Pulse for an interview below:

Ghanaians reacted to Medikal and Fella Makafui's photos and videos

manlykrichie commented:

Fella wore the same thing the last time oh

iamkdei commented:

So what's the essence of the packed cups? Waste of plastic cups k3k3

derealempireway commented:

Blacko take over the game now you Dey come make noise concert guy kaneshie odorkor

