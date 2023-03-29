Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah also known as Nkonkonsa, celebrated his 40th birthday in style as he danced with his wife, Victoria Lebenee

He was excited to see his colleague bloggers, entertainment pundits, actors and actresses at the 40th birthday party

Ghanaians and followers of the blogger reacted to the celebration and applauded him for his achievements and hard work before hitting the 40 years age mark

Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah celebrated his birthday in style as he hit the dancefloor with his beautiful wife, Victoria Lebenee.

The party was not to celebrate his birthday alone but his achievements over the year before hitting the 40 years age mark. His followers have branded him as one of the most hardworking and dedicated bloggers and were applauded on his birthday.

Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa danced with his wife at his 4oth birthday celebration Photo source: abeikusantana

Entertainment pundits. Kwame A Plus and Arnold of United Showbiz were present, including his fellow bloggers and movie stars.

During the celebration, the attendants, who were stunned in white, raised their champagne bottles and opposed it, dancing to a popular "we go pop champagne" song.

It got more exciting as the couple were left to display their dance skills in the open while jamming to Kwabena Kwabena's popular adult music track.

Watch Nkonkonsa's 40th birthday video dance with his wife, Victoria Lebenee, below

Some fans of Nkonkonsa commented on his trending 40th birthday video

successful fardy commented:

Do you know the meaning of surprise someone has dressed like this for his birthday you say surprise

amasarfowasnr commented:

men and their bad dance

gaizeyyelis900 commented:

wwww 40 Glorious years keep shining in the Lord Nkonkonsa..Happy blessed birthday Champ

