Wife of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa took to her Instagram page to curse people who make false claims about her

Victoria Lebene, in an angry post, stated that people who spread false news about her will all face the wrath of God

The post which is believed to have been a direct shot at Ghanaian actor and film producer, Kobi Rana has been widely reacted to by Ghanaians

Victoria Lebene, wife of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa has invoked the wrath of God on Kobi Rana for making false claims about her.

Kobi Rana had posted earlier on his Instagram account that he did not want Nkonkonsa posting about him again because he only spreads false news about him, which he did not like.

Kobi Rana said Nkonkonsa was bent on tarnishing his image and never promoting him or what he does. The angry actor further told Nkonkonsa to go for a DNA test and blog about his marriage which Kobi Rana claims has problems.

See Victoria Lebene's post below:

Victoria Lebene captioned her post saying:

Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior, everyone is entitled to their rage, anger or opinion but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words! #powerfulpeopledontchaseclout #imnotyourtype #thisisadifferentvictoria #nottheoneyouusedtoknow

Some Ghanaians reacted to the post by Victoria Lebene

azebabstella commented:

So who should type for you to read, also type something today

officialrevmaria commented:

When people don't know your progressive walk with the Lord, they talk anyhow. Now tell me, who doesn't have a past? Every adult has bed-wetted in their childhood, is it used against us now?

officialrevmaria commented:

The maturity in your marriage scares people...they just don't understand why your marriage is smooth and peaceful each day. No one fights God's people for no reason and go unpunished

