US-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has dropped new photos which are raising eyebrows on social media

The latest photos of the actress show her looking slimmer and having a tinier waist than she was previously known to have

Many of Shyngle's followers have reacted to the new look with mixed feelings in the form of praises and criticisms

Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has been spotted in new photos on social media looking beautiful and shapelier.

Shyngle, now based in the United States, looks slimmer in the photos with a flatter tummy and tinier waist than she is known for.

In the photos, the pretty actress wore a bodycon made like a mini jumpsuit. It only covered up to about half of her thighs.

Princess Shyngle shared recent photos looking slimmer Photo source: @princessshyngle

Source: Instagram

On top of the dark-coloured bodycon was a faded jeans blazer. She rocked a pair of wedge shoes.

Standing beside a snooker table, she posed in different ways. One of the photos had her standing and holding the cue. Another showed her standing by the table and showing her back to the camera while the others had her bending to lean on the table.

Sharing the photos, Princess Shyngle expressed the hope of winning an Academy Award (Oscars) one day. She also revealed that she had snatched her waist.

"One day I’m going win an Oscar ❤️Waist snatched by our 25 steel bone short torso ," she said.

Earlier, Shyngle had posted another set of photos showing her wearing a crop which revealed her bare tummy.

Shyngle's fans fall in love with her curves

Princess Shyngle's photos have gathered loads of reactions online. Many have observed her loss in weight and commented on her shape.

jamtexfabrics said:

Shape Dey collect Oscar too

h_jbeautysupply said:

It's the body for meeee ❤️❤️

sweet_nwaka said:

Princess hope say you dey eat oooo

moeshaboduong said:

Loosing weight made you hotter

belindadzattah

Damnnnn who’s girlfriend be this ?? See as person fine , come hot join ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Princess Shyngle Features In Hollywood Reality Show City Girls Of Atlanta

Meanwhile, Princess Shyngle recently disclosed that she would play a role in a Hollywood series called City Girls of Atlanta.

She shared the news on her verified Instagram page and noted that it was a dream come true.

Congratulationss poured in for the talented actress as she clocks another milestone in her career.

Source: YEN.com.gh