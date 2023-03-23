Ghanaian-Gambian internet sensation Princess Shyngle has disclosed that she would be playing a role in a Hollywood series called City Girls of Atlanta

She shared the great news on her verified Instagram page and noted that it was a dream come true

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the talented actress as she clocks another milestone in her career

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian-Gambian model and socialite Princess Shyngle would be featuring in the hit American reality series City Girls of Atlanta.

Ghanaian model Princess Shyngle dazzling in photos. Photo Source: @princesshyngle

Source: Instagram

This is a major milestone to her credit and a straight ticket for her to venture into Hollywood movies in the future.

She made the big announcement on her verified Instagram page as she was elated to have been chosen to play a role in the reality show.

Revealing the secret to her followers, the Ghanaian-Gambian actress wrote that it still feels like a dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She hinted that she was the main cast in the show and she cannot wait for her fans to watch it.

Princess Shyngle revealed that she beat over 500 applicants from across the African continent who contested for an envious spot as a cast on the reality show.

The show highlights the lives of some of the most prominent boss ladies who live in Atlanta. The show covers their businesses, personal lives, social lives, and more.

Some well-known celebrities, including personalities from Africa, can be seen in the new reality TV drama made by the team behind Love & Hip-Hop, Ceaser from Black Ink, and the Laxx Network.

Princess Shyngle, who began her acting career with "The Next Movie Star Africa" and has since been in a number of Ghanaian films, including "Why Should I Get Married" and others, has received a major break after being cast in a Hollywood TV program.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Princess Shyngle

jbeautyfull said:

Massive Congratulations Baby✨

moeshaboduong commented:

Congratulations projects

rugieee remarked:

Big girl moves ❤️❤️congratulations babes

sincerelyamirror stated:

Yayyyy so proud of you sister

officialmniqsamuel said:

Congratulations baby

njilz_leo stated:

Congratulations sis ❤️

jayoncestallion said:

Congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️

belindadzattah commented:

Congratulations boo boo this is huge ❤️❤️❤️❤️more wins

supreme.luci stated:

Oh! It’s uppppp… congrats boo

Mawuli Gavor dropped pregnancy pictures of wife

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor is expecting his first child with his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya Gavor.

To mark his birthday, he shared lovely pictures of his wife flaunting her baby bump.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh